Marathon LPGA Classic Live Blog | Thursday, Round 1

Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania is once again hosting some of the world's best women's golfers.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic is underway at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, and the WTOL 11 Sports team is bringing you updates during each round.

Fans returned to the course this year after last year's tournament was played without them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

Eight of the top 20 golfers in the world are competing this week, including defending champion Danielle Kang. Toledo-born Stacy Lewis is also in the field.

WHO'S PLAYING?

