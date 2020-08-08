Marathon Classic still raising money for charity without fans in attendance

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The LPGA is excited to be back here at Highland Meadows for the Marathon Classic. It will feel a little different without fans though.
Every year this tournament does an incredible job of giving back to the community. Thousands of dollars going towards children's charities right here in Northwest Ohio.
A concern this year though is with no fans, how much will that affect fundraising efforts?
The Marathon Classic started a campaign. Text "Kids Win" to 74121 to donate, and organizers say any amount helps. The tournament wants to make sure charities still get the money they need and deserve.
“That is huge this year now more than ever,” said Paige Ottaviano, assistant tournament director. “The fact we decided to go with the tournament and were able to play. We knew that if we were going to do this, that needed some extra help and incentives to reach our goals for the 25 charities.”