Marathon Classic still raising money for charity without fans in attendance

Even though fans can't come to the tournament, they can still text "Kids Win" to 74121 to donate to the children's charity of their choice.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The LPGA is excited to be back here at Highland Meadows for the Marathon Classic. It will feel a little different without fans though.

Every year this tournament does an incredible job of giving back to the community. Thousands of dollars going towards children's charities right here in Northwest Ohio.

A concern this year though is with no fans, how much will that affect fundraising efforts?

The Marathon Classic started a campaign. Text "Kids Win" to 74121 to donate, and organizers say any amount helps. The tournament wants to make sure charities still get the money they need and deserve.