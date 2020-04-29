SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Marathon Classic got some signs of hope today when the LPGA moved the tournament back just two weeks to late July. But there are still some hurdles to get past if the tournament is going to happen.

The LPGA and the Marathon Classic organizers have been in constant contact trying to find a way to make sure the tournament takes place this year. With today’s announcement that the tournament is delayed by 2 weeks, it buys them some valuable time, in hopes that the Governor will allow spectators to be in attendance.

“Our goal is to play in front of spectators, period, the end,” said Tournament Director Judd Silverman. “We’ve expressed this to the LPGA, that not having spectators means there’s no advertising revenue, there’s no hospitality revenue, there’s no concessions revenue, there’s no ticket revenue, most of our revenue would have to be returned. That model would really be devastating for us. I think it’s going to be either we’re full-in playing the tournament like we normally do with spectators, having our Pro-Am, or not.”

Having the two extra weeks was really just an insurance policy.

“We thought, to buy ourselves two more weeks, why not?” said Silverman. “It may make a difference in how the Governor looks at the world at that time with regard to outdoor sporting events. We’re hopeful that we can play the Marathon Classic with spectators.”

As we’ve reported, Silverman doesn’t believe the tournament will happen unless fans are allowed through the gates. It just doesn’t fit their model. But in his conversations with the LPGA, the number one priority will still be safety.

"Players will be tested the minute they step on the grounds when they get here, and the players that make the cut, will most likely be tested again,” said Silverman. “So, two times during tournament week. They’ll also test the caddies who will be coming in from out of town, and they’ll also test LPGA staff.”

On top of all that, they’ve already got plans for hand sanitizing stations all across the golf course. Volunteers will also have portable hand sanitizers at all times.

For Silverman, there are so many reasons this tournament is important.

“Being able to offer this opportunity to the players, being able to try to raise money for our local charities, and to provide our local sports fans a great entertainment venue with this tournament, if we can check all those boxes, it’ll be an unbelievable success,” said Silverman.

One other note, a major LPGA sponsor from one of the events that was canceled this year has donated a huge chunk of money. That will increase the purse for the Marathon Classic to $2 million this year.

