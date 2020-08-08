LPGA's Christina Kim uses break to continue transformation

Eating a Keto diet and working out with a new trainer, Kim is looking and feeling better than ever.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Christina Kim is one of the golfers out on the course with a larger than life personality. She doesn’t shy away from a great soundbite and she has flashy outfits to match.

True to Christina Kim’s style, she isn’t shying away from talking about her incredible weight loss.

“I didn’t focus on losing weight. I just wanted to be healthier,” said Christina Kim.

About a year ago she decided to make a change, focusing on a healthier lifestyle. The goal wasn’t to lose weight but that came along with her efforts.

“I started undertaking the Ketogenic lifestyle. I found out that my body doesn’t process carbohydrates as well as some people do,” said Kim. “I gave up on fruit because it's too sweet for me. With that, I had an initial bit of weight loss. Now I have quads.”

Her new-found quads aren’t the only thing though. She feels so much better during a round and tournament. Yeah, she’s lost weight, that’s what you can see on the outside, but she’s still the same humble and down to earth person on the inside.