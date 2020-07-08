LPGA's Brittany Lang returns to play as a new mom

Her baby girl, Shay, stays at the LPGA daycare while mom plays her rounds.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Brittany Lang returns to play with a new outlook on life. She gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, back in January. Baby Shay is in town with her, staying with grandma this week.

It wasn't an easy road to become a mom. Lang had given up on trying to have a baby naturally. She scheduled an IVF appointment but just before that appointment, she found out she was pregnant. Now baby Shay is traveling with mom. Being able to be with her daughter on tour means the world.

“I love being back out and competing,” said Lang. “I didn’t realize I missed it so much. To bring Shay out here and not that she realizes it right now, but just to see what her mom is doing is important.”

A big part of making it work is the LPGA daycare. It allows moms to bring their children with them and while they are out golfing, their little ones are having fun and being well taken care of. That peace of mind allows moms like Lang to focus on golf.

“The ladies at the daycare are fantastic. I’ve known them for so long,” said Lang. “They are so great to empower us and help us so we can play and have our kids too.”