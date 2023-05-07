LPGA Dana Open | Tickets, parking and everything else you need to know

The tournament tees off July 13 from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania. We have info on who's playing, how to get tickets and more.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The best women's golfers from around the world are once again making their way to northwest Ohio to compete in the Dana Open, starting July 13 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

WTOL 11 will have you covered all week on air and online beginning with our Teeing Off the Dana Open special, which airs from 5:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. You can also watch the final round on WTOL 11 from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single day grounds tickets are available for purchase at the gate for $15 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekly grounds tickets are available for $60 and are buy one, get one free.

Retired & active military personnel, fire, police, EMS, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and teachers get in free with proper identification.

For all ticket options, click here.

PARKING

Parking is available for $10 each day in the lot located at the corner of Centennial and Brint roads.

Fans are advised that there is road construction in the area. Please use caution when arriving & departing Highland Meadows as eastbound Monroe Street will be closed between Main Street & Silica Drive.

Follow posted detour signage or use an alternative route by heading west towards Centennial and taking Centennial south to Brint, Sylvania Avenue or Central Avenue.

WHO'S PLAYING?

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lydia Ko, a two-time champion, headline this year's field. The tournament has also secured commitments from World No. 6 Minjee Lee.

2022 champion Gaby Lopez will also be playing.

20-year-old American Rose Zhang is making the trip. She made headlines earlier this year when she became the first woman on the LPGA Tour to win her first event as a professional since 1951.

Toledoan Stacy Lewis has also committed to playing. You can view a full list of participants here.

ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT

The tournament is 72 holes over four days from July 13-16. This year's purse is $1.75 million.

Garnering multiple names over it's history, the LPGA has held a tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania every year since 1984, with the exception of two years.

One main pillar of the Dana Open every year is that all net proceeds are donated to charity. This year, 19 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan non-profit organizations will benefit.

PAST CHAMPIONS

2022 - Gaby Lopez, 8-under par

2021 - Nasa Hataoka, 19-under

2020 - Danielle Kang, 15-under

2019 - Sei Young Kim, 22-under

2018 - Thidapa Suwannapura, 14-under

2017 - In-Kyung Kim, 21-under

2016 - Lydia Ko, 14-under

2015 - Chella Choi, 14-under

2014 - Lydia Ko, 15-under

2013 - Beatriz Recari, 17-under