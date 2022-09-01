x
Golf

LIVE BLOG: LPGA Dana Open | Round 1

The best women's golfers from all around the world teed off Thursday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The best women's golfers from around the world are once again competing in northwest Ohio as the LPGA Tour makes it annual stop for the Dana Open.

The first round began Thursday morning and play will continue through Sunday's final round at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania. The WTOL 11 digital and sports teams will keep you covered with the latest scores, news, notes, photos and other content right here all week long!

THURSDAY - FIRST ROUND

8:20 a.m.

The early morning groups are off and running, and Germany's Isi Gabsa has started her round with three straight birdies. She leads at 3-under par.

World No. 7 Lexi Thompson teed off about 10 minutes ago. She is playing the first two rounds with defending champion and World No. 9 Nasa Hataoka.

