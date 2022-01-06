Inverness Club to host 2027 U.S. Women's Open

The course was built in 1919 and has been the home of several major events, including the 2021 Solheim Cup.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another major golf event is coming to northwest Ohio.

Just four months after Inverness Club hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup, the United States Golf Association will formally announce Friday that the famed Toledo course will be home to the 2027 U.S. Women's Open. The tournament was established in 1946 and is the oldest of the LPGA's five major championships.

Inverness is also scheduled to host the 2029 U.S. Amateur.

The course was built in 1919 and has been the home of several major events, including four men's U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships. Golf.com ranked the course No. 65 on its annual list of the 100 best golf courses in the world.

FUTURE U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN SITES

2022: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

2023: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2024: Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wis.

2028: Oakmont Country Club, Plum, Pa.