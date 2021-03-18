Solheim Cup expected to bring 160,000 visitors, $30 million to Toledo

Toledo City Council held special meeting Thursday to discuss tournament details.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Inverness Club is expecting to allow plenty of fans on the golf course in September when the Solheim Cup comes to Toledo.

City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss details of the tournament. The city is expecting 160,000 fans for the week and an economic impact of $30 million.

The tournament director told the city it's "more likely than not" that fans will be allowed given the coronavirus situation continues to improve.

The Solheim Cup will see the best women's golfers from the the United States and Europe face off. It will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC.

The City is holding a #SolheimCup update to let us know what Toledo can expect.@WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/1lSPFKUSQl — Emma Henderson WTOL (@EmmaHendersonTV) March 18, 2021

Many events outside of the tournament will take place across the city, including a gala at Fifth Third Field. Opening ceremonies are Sept. 3, and will include a female "national act," requiring a stage larger than the one used for the ProMedica concert series.