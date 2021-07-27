Inverness Club beginning to take shape for Solheim Cup

Structures and pavilions are starting to be built throughout the course and will begin to look a lot different from what some are used to.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With one month to go until the Solheim Cup tees off, Inverness Club is in the midst of transforming for the big event.

Structures and pavilions have begun to go up around the course and will look much different day by day.

The No. 1 and No. 10 tees will be from the same tee box and there will be a double-decker suite behind them. There will also be 3000 seats for fans that will go around the bowl area.

On hole two will be the Meijer Pavilion, an upgraded ticket with air conditioning and upgraded concessions.

That structure will be 70,000 square feet, which is the largest ever in women's professional golf history.

"We're ready. We're just ready to go," said Becky Newell, Solheim Cup tournament director. "We do still have a little bit of work here at the club, but just hoping that our Toledo community does join and come out and join in the festivities, buy their tickets and come out to support red, white and blue."

Tournament officials have also added a new celebrity event, including award-winning country singer Darius Rucker and former NFL defensive lineman, and Radio Hall of Fame host Mike Golic.

The celebrity match will have two teams teeing off hole No. 10 in a scramble format.

Three-time U.S. Solheim Cup team captain and 31-time LPGA Tour winner, Juli Inkster, and six-time U.S. team member Morgan Pressel are also among the participants.

"The Solheim Cup is a prestigious event that I always enjoy watching as a fan of great golf," said Rucker. "I'm honored to be on the same course as these talented players and can't wait for some friendly competition in the celebrity match!"