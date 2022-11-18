LPGA to return to NW Ohio in 2023

The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16 for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16 for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million, according to parent company Toledo Classic, Inc.

All four rounds of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

“We’re extremely happy to be able to bring the greatest women golfers in the world back to northwest Ohio for the 39th time,” Tournament Director Judd Silverman said in a press release.

Silverman said he hopes to make an announcement in "the near future" on sponsorship naming rights for the tournament.

The 2022 Dana Open generated $400,000 for 20 Toledo area children’s charities, which will be distributed to the charities during the tournament’s annual charity luncheon on Dec. 15, the press release said.

Dana Incorporated and Marathon Petroleum served as the title and presenting sponsor, respectfully, of the 2022 Dana Open.

Gaby Lopez is the defending champion after she won the Dana Open in September. Lopez finished at -18, shooting -8 on Sept. 4, the final day of the tournament. She took home $262,500 as the winner.

