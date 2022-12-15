Dana Open to donate $400,000 to 19 Toledo charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Dana Open announced Thursday it will distribute $400,000 to 19 Toledo area children’s charities from money raised in the 2022 tournament.
According to a press release from the Dana Open, the breakdown of charity contributions is as follows:
- After School All-Stars Ohio: $20,000
- American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio: $20,000
- Bittersweet, Inc.: $20,000
- Double ARC Center: $15,000
- Evans Scholars Foundation: $15,000
- Food for Thought: $10,000
- Gliding Stars of Greater Toledo: $20,000
- Imagine for Youth Foundation: $10,000
- Jamie Farr Scholarship Foundation: $27,000
- Justice For Sierah: $12,500
- Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness: $17,500
- NAMI Hancock County: $25,000
- Nature’s Nursery: $8,000
- Read For Literacy: $40,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities: $50,000
- The Engaging Opportunities Foundation: $10,000
- The Salvation Army: $20,000
- The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio: $20,000
- TutorSmart: $40,000
Including the 2022 donation, the Dana Open has raised over $13.2 million for more than 215 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan children’s charities since it began in 1984, the press release states.
“Thanks to the continued financial support of many local companies this year’s Dana Open presented by Marathon produced another successful LPGA tournament that will benefit 19 Toledo area children’s charities,” Alex Gerken, the regional president of Fifth Third Bank Northwest Ohio, said. “We want to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and fans that supported this year’s tournament for helping us achieve these positive results for the region.”
The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16, 2023, for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million, according to parent company Toledo Classic, Inc.