Dana Open to donate $400,000 to 19 Toledo charities

The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16, 2023, for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Dana Open announced Thursday it will distribute $400,000 to 19 Toledo area children’s charities from money raised in the 2022 tournament.

According to a press release from the Dana Open, the breakdown of charity contributions is as follows:

After School All-Stars Ohio: $20,000

American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio: $20,000

Bittersweet, Inc.: $20,000

Double ARC Center: $15,000

Evans Scholars Foundation: $15,000

Food for Thought: $10,000

Gliding Stars of Greater Toledo: $20,000

Imagine for Youth Foundation: $10,000

Jamie Farr Scholarship Foundation: $27,000

Justice For Sierah: $12,500

Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness: $17,500

NAMI Hancock County: $25,000

Nature’s Nursery: $8,000

Read For Literacy: $40,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities: $50,000

The Engaging Opportunities Foundation: $10,000

The Salvation Army: $20,000

The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio: $20,000

TutorSmart: $40,000

Including the 2022 donation, the Dana Open has raised over $13.2 million for more than 215 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan children’s charities since it began in 1984, the press release states.

“Thanks to the continued financial support of many local companies this year’s Dana Open presented by Marathon produced another successful LPGA tournament that will benefit 19 Toledo area children’s charities,” Alex Gerken, the regional president of Fifth Third Bank Northwest Ohio, said. “We want to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and fans that supported this year’s tournament for helping us achieve these positive results for the region.”