DANA OPEN: Grant's strong third round propels her into first place before Sunday's finale

Linn Grant holds a six shot lead after three rounds of the Dana Open and will look to capture her first ever LPGA Tour win.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Linn Grant came into the third round of the Dana Open two shots back of the lead and heads into Sunday's finale with a six shot lead.

She was nearing history as she flirted with a 59, which would have been a Dana Open record and the second time its ever been done in LPGA Tour history, but ultimately finished the day with a 62.

Rain played a factor, forcing suspension of play just before 1:30 p.m. and not resuming until 5:15 p.m.

Once the rain settled, she would finish at -9 for the day and heads into the fourth and final round at -18.

Behind her are five players at -12 which includes Stephanie Kyriacou, Maria Fassi, Matilda Castren, Emily Pedersen and Allisen Corpuz.