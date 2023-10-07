15-year-old Ohioan, recent Ohio State graduate nab last 2 spots in Dana Open

Mia Hammond, 15, of New Albany, and Lauren Peter, a New Yorker who recently graduated from OSU, scored a 66 and 67, respectively, at the Dana Open qualifier Monday.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The opening round of the LPGA Dana Open may still be a couple of days away, but there's already some Ohio buzz heading into the tournament.

The event's qualifier on Monday proved to swing its own talent. Last year, 14-year-old Gianna Clemente, of Warren, Ohio, earned herself a spot with the pros after winning the early week prize.

At Stone Oak Country Club in Holland, another Ohio teenager carried similar aspirations. 15-year-old Mia Hammond, of New Albany, not only aimed to follow suit but in fact turned her day into a career first.

"I think for now I need to take it all in," Hammond said. "It's going to be such an amazing experience."

Out of a 27-player field, the Hammond stood above them all. Carding a round of 66 (-5) on Monday with only one bogey, she secured a spot in her first-ever LPGA event.

"The next two days, I'm going to take the practice rounds very seriously and just try to learn the course to the best of my ability," Hammond said. "Get a feel for everything and the surroundings. It's going to be such an amazing experience and one that I'll never forget."

She won't be the only competitor representing Ohio, either. Lauren Peter, of New York, earned herself a Dana Open berth as well. The recent Ohio State graduate clinched second place (the tournament's final spot) with a tap-in par putt on the 18th hole to cap her round of 67 (-4).

"I'm just excited to qualify for my first LPGA event," Peter said. "Just go out there, have fun and enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy the Buckeye fans that will be out there."