Linn Grant wins 2023 Dana Open, her first LPGA Tour victory

Grant finished the tournament at -21 to win her Dana Open debut and collect her first ever LPGA Tour win.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — For the first time on the LPGA Tour, Linn Grant is victorious after winning the 2023 Dana Open at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

Grant, from Sweden, shot a final round 68 to finish -3 on the day and -21 under for the tournament after a dominant third round on Saturday.

Despite a six shot lead entering into the final round, she knew it wouldn't be easy to capture her first tour victory.

"You're just stressed all the way," said Grant. "From the second I teed off to the last putt, I'm just shaking, stressed, tense. It's fun, but also very not fun."

"I was playing well, but I was also scrambling a bit at the end there," added Grant. "My plan was to just keep it together without thinking too much about what could happen."

With the win comes a big pay day for the first time winner. Grant takes home a purse of $262,500.

Allisen Corpuz, the Women's U.S. Open winner, finished the tournament as the runner up at -18, and in third place was Lindy Duncan at -15.

Another bright spot in the tournament came in the form of 15-year-old Mia Hammond.

The New Albany, Ohio native made her way into the Dana Open after winning the Monday qualifier and her great play didn't stop there.

Hammond made the cut and finished the tournament at -6 with scores of 68, 68, 70 and 72.

"Seeing all the people out here supporting me, cheering me on, it's an experience unlike any other," said Hammond. "It's so great to see that people are supportive and want to be out here and share it with me."

As another tournament comes to a close in Sylvania, tournament director Judd Silverman says it was another huge success.

For the first time in 11 years, a golfer making her #DanaOpen debut has won the tournament!



Sweden’s Linn Grant picks up her 1st #LPGA tour victory here at Highland Meadows after shooting -21



It’s 🥂 shower time pic.twitter.com/3WSHotSFPM — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 16, 2023

"Really been a fantastic week and the tournament has gone really well," said Silverman. "It says a lot about our community. For something to last 39 years and to raise $13.7 million for over 200 charities says a lot about what northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan is all about."