Dana Inc. to again be title sponsor for 2023 northwest Ohio LPGA tournament

The 2023 Dana Open will happen from July 10-16 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania for a purse of $1.75 million. Gaby Lopez is the defending champion.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dana Incorporated will again be the title sponsor of northwest Ohio's annual LPGA golf tournament, parent company Toledo Classic, Inc. announced on Wednesday.

It had previously been uncertain if Dana would return as a sponsor. A presenting sponsor has yet to be announced for the 2023 tournament.

For the 2022 tournament won by Gaby Lopez, Dana Inc. was the title sponsor and Marathon Petroleum was the presenting sponsor.

“We’re extremely grateful to Dana Incorporated for their continued support as title sponsor,” tournament director Judd Silverman said in a press release. “Dana has been a major sponsor of the tournament since its beginning in 1984 and we couldn’t be happier to have them continue as title sponsor.”

The 2023 Dana Open will happen from July 10-16 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania for a purse of $1.75 million. The first three rounds will be on The Golf Channel and the final round will be on CBS.

The tournament also fundraises for Toledo-area children's charities. The 2022 tournament distributed $400,000 to 19 charities.

Peyton Manning, along with comedian Henry Cho, will also be at the Stranahan Theater in south Toledo on May 31 for the tournament's second "An Evening With" event. Event tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dana Open tournament office at (419) 531-3277.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.