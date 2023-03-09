Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium to host Upper Deck Golf in June

Fans can play a round of golf inside FirstEnergy Stadium on June 23-24.

CLEVELAND — Before the Cleveland Browns take the field later this year, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

On Thursday, the Haslam Sports Group (HSG) announced that FirstEnergy Stadium will host Upper Deck Golf on June 23-24. During those two days, fans can hit to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, food and beverages and multiple golf challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, drivers or fairway metals are not permitted within the stadium for safety purposes.

“By hosting Upper Deck Golf, we can provide fans and golfers of all skill levels a new opportunity to experience FirstEnergy Stadium through the sports they love,” said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse in a statement. “Upper Deck Golf is also a unique event as it gives fans the ability to play a friendly or competitive round of golf while teeing off from various locations within the venue.”

Browns season ticket members will have the opportunity to reserve preferred tee times before the public on-sale. Additionally, all fans can register for the VIP waitlist now through upperdeckgoling.com/FirstEnergyStadium to sign up for information on how to book their round prior to tee times officially becoming available on May 23.

Tee times for two players will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tee times are also available that offer a more premium experience and feature additional benefits, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

For more information and to book a tee time, click here.