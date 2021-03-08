93-year-old Toledo golfer still an ace on the course

Kimiko Kawakami has been golfing for more than 60 years and hits the links multiple times a week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It might become harder to play the sport you love as you get older, but one Toledoan isn't letting her age stop her.

Kimiko Kawakami isn't your average golfer. At 93-years-old, she hits the link multiple times a week.

Golfing for more than 60 years and she loves every second of it.

“My friends, we socialize,” said Kimi. “To not be inside, be out here, and it’s beautiful.”

Kimi's brother got her into the sport. Taking her to the driving range and showing her how to swing.

He did a pretty good job because decades later she’s still tearing it up out there.

“Sometimes I can make a par with my handicap distance that they give me. Everyone is so good to me,” said Kawakami.

"How far can I drive? 125! That's not too far," said Kawakami.