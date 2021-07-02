2021 Marathon LPGA Classic preview: What you need to know

The LPGA's best golfers - and fans - are returning to Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The best women's golfers in the world are returning to Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania for the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic July 5-11.

The annual tournament will look much closer to normal after last year's event was played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside or outside during the tournament.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors, and outdoors when not socially distanced from others, per CDC guidelines. Full COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Patrons will not be permitted on the grounds Monday or Tuesday. The tournament begins with the first round on Thursday and wraps up Sunday with the final round.

TICKETS & PARKING

Weekly grounds tickets are $60 and allow access Thursday through Sunday. Concession stands will be located throughout the course.

Weekly clubhouse courtyard tickets are $120 and allow access to a large outdoor pavilion in addition to the grounds for all four rounds. Upgraded food and beverage and restroom options are available.

Single round tickets are available at the gate. Thursday and Friday tickets are $15 and Saturday and Sunday tickets are $20.

Retired and active military personnel, fire, police, EMS, frontline healthcare workers and first responders are admitted for free and permitted one guest. Children 17 and under and also free.

A weekly parking pass is $20 and the daily rate is $10. Parking is available in Lot B, located at Centennial Road and Brint Road.

The full list of ticket options can be found here.

WHO'S PLAYING?

The Marathon Classic has secured commitments from eight of the top 20 golfers in the World Golf Rankings, including defending champion Danielle Kang, ranked No. 5 in the world. Also playing are 2019 champion Sei Young Kim (No. 2) and Brooke Henderson (No. 4).

Two-time major champion and Toledo-born Stacy Lewis will also be in the field.

A full list of players can be found here.

The player field list is now on our website! Click the link below to view:https://t.co/82oPqmFcgi pic.twitter.com/dQ2GRl9ssD — Marathon Classic Presented by Dana (@MarathonLPGA) July 1, 2021

PAST CHAMPIONS

2020 - Danielle Kang, 15-under par

2019 - Sei Young Kim, 22-under

2018 - Thidapa Suwannapura, 14-under

2017 - In-Kyung Kim, 21-under

2016 - Lydia Ko, 14-under

2015 - Chella Choi, 14-under

2014 - Lydia Ko, 15-under

2013 - Beatriz Recari, 17-under

2012 - So Yeon Ryu, 20-under