TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City Marathon brings runners from all over right here to Toledo. With the race canceled this year because of the coronavirus, organizers got creative to still hold the race.

From the moment the Glass City Marathon was canceled, the wheels started turning. How could they still bring a race to all the runners that were looking forward to it. Well they found a way, through virtual racing.

The finish line this year might be your driveway or metropark instead of the 50 yard line of the glass bowl, but that’s OK. It doesn’t diminish the sense of accomplishment.

“A lot of people run for their self-satisfaction and self-goals. If you step back and say I was doing this because I wanted to lose weight or I wanted a new personal goal, all that is still accomplishable.” Said Clint McCormick, Glass City Marathon Race Director.

Registration for the full and half marathons, 5K and team relay race are open right now. Runners can start recording their times this Saturday, April 18th through May 3. Because the virtual races are can be completed throughout those 16 days, runners can do multiple races.

“We don’t know what people's schedules are like, a lot of people don’t know what their own schedule looks like right now or what the weather is going to be like. We wanted to open up that window. If you wanted to do the marathon take a week off, do the half, take time off then finish with the 5K you can realistically do that and get three finisher medals.”

The virtual races also open up the opportunity for you to run with or against your friends across the state or country.

“They can run the same day or different day as you. Do a FaceTime group. Figure out creative ways to do social distancing and then everyone gets their finisher medal and you have a bond over something you may not have tried in the past.”

The Glass City Marathon will help you figure out racing routes and distances.

For information on the Glass City Marathon or how to get registered, click here.

