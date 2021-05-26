Glass Bowl returning to full capacity for 2021 football season

UToledo's Director of Athletics and Vice President says they are doing whatever they can to make sure the Rocket experience is just as normal as it was 2 years ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's exciting news for Rockets fans: the Glass Bowl is set to return to full capacity for the football season.

After getting the official "OK" from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, football players at the University of Toledo will have the "normal" 2021 season they were hoping for.



The Rockets played a shortened schedule last season with no fans... but this year, the Glass Bowl is ready to welcome back more than 26,000 fans.

UToledo's Director of Athletics and Vice President Mike O'Brien says the wait was worth it.

"I know everyone's excited to see our fans back in the Glass Bowl and if there is such a thing getting back to normal, this will certainly help," said O'Brien.



O'Brien said last year, only family members of players were allowed in the stadium, but this year having fans return will boost the team's momentum.



"It makes a difference just as far as the atmosphere itself. Whether it be pre-gaming or the tailgating and then once the game starts to have the fan base behind the Rockets," said O'Brien.



As far as what fans can expect, O'Brien said the school is doing whatever they can to make sure the experience is just as normal as it was two years ago.

"Folks can be now be on the field as far as the band, cheerleaders and promotions. We're counting on things to be relatively normal and we expect to have a great fall," said O'Brien.



The Rockets' first home game is Sept. 4 against Norfolk State.

Other fall sport venues will be open for full capacity this season as well.