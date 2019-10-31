GIBSONBURG, Ohio — The Gibsonburg football team was practicing indoors on Wednesday as they prepare for the final week of the regular season, but as they get ready comes a bit of frustration.

The Golden Bears are 9-0 on the year and even if they win on Friday and go undefeated, they likely will miss out on the playoffs.

They play in a tough region in division six, and simply put, they won't have enough computer points to land a playoff berth, despite the possibility of them being undefeated.

To no fault of their own, they played a plenty tough schedule, it's just flat out bad luck for the Golden Bears. They would be in the playoffs in every single region of division six, except for the one that they are in.

"After losing last year we went into the summer working really hard to win that week eleven, and not getting the chance to do that is really frustrating," said Gibsonburg senior Hunter Smith.

After the team saw the updated computer points on Saturday morning, head coach Mike Lee said, "It was like I walked into a funeral home. They were hurt."

"Whatever happens, happens," said Golden Bears senior Theo Hernandez. "If the cards fall in line then it's meant to be."

They still have plenty to play for though in week ten. The Golden Bears will look to beat Hopewell-Loudon for the outright league title on Friday.

