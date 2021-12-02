Gary Jones named new manager for Toledo Mud Hens

Jones is a native of Henderson, TX and has been the skipper of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs since 2018.

A new manager has been hired for the Toledo Mud Hens: Gary Jones.

Jones is a native of Henderson, TX and has been the skipper of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs since 2018.

The 61-year-old is the ninth person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 57th Mud Hens manager in history.

"I’m very excited to join the Tigers organization and to be coming to Toledo. The Mud Hens have a beautiful stadium and great fans that I have always enjoyed when I have come in with visiting ball clubs. I am looking forward to getting there and working with a great staff,” Jones said.

Jones has nine years of managerial experience in Triple-A, with stops in Pawtucket and Edmonton. He has a career Triple-A record of 653-614.

Before he managed the IronPigs, Jones was the third base coach of the Chicago Cubs between the years of 2014-2017, including the 2016 World Series Championship team.

His managerial career started when he was 29 years old, when he managed the Oakland A’s rookie-level team. Within five years, he managed his first Triple-A team, taking over in Edmonton, before going on to lead the Trappers to back-to-back PCL Championships in 1996 and 1997. Jones was named "Manager of the Year" in both of those championship seasons in Edmonton.

“Having someone with the expertise that Gary brings to the Triple-A level is exciting,” Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen said. “He knows what it takes to be successful while at the same time, continuing to develop players that will help both the Mud Hens and the Detroit Tigers during the course of the season. We are excited to welcome Gary to Toledo.”

Jones has a long history with baseball, stretching back before he started his career as a manager. As a player, he started as a member of the Cubs organization and also spent time in the Oakland A’s minor league system.

Jones is replacing Tom Prince, who led the Hens to a record of 74-56 and the Triple-A East Midwest Division title in his only season.

The Mud Hens open the 2022 season at Fifth Third Field against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m.