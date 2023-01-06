Former Toledo guard, 2022-23 MAC Player of the Year RayJ Dennis commits to Baylor

Dennis announced his decision via a livestream earlier Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Around the end of April, former Toledo Rockets point guard RayJ Dennis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Fast forward to today, and the 2022-23 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year has found a new home in Waco, TX.

Dennis announced earlier Thursday afternoon, via 'The Field of 68' that he has committed to Baylor University.

Last season, Dennis was a start, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game, while shooting 48% from the field. Along with those stats, he also was named a member of the all-MAC first team, as well as the MAC POTY.

Dennis joins a backcourt at Baylor that includes Jayden Nunn, a transfer for VCU, as well as Ja'Kobe Walter, who is ranked the number one incoming shooting guard in the nation and the eighth overall prospect in ESPN's Top 100 Class of 2023.

For the Rockets, Dennis now headlines the list of outgoing transfers, with the other notable name including EJ Farmer, who transferred to Youngstown State back in April.

