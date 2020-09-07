Former Rockets team up to start GoFundMe for Jahneil Douglas after shooting death

Nate Childress and Mitch Guadagni, who were both on last year's Rocket team, started the GoFundMe to help raise money for Douglas' three children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Yesterday, the murder of Jahneil Douglas was very difficult to comprehend for current and former players in the Toledo Football program.

Nate Childress and Mitch Guadagni, who were both on last year's Rocket team, came together late last night and put together a GoFundMe page. They are now raising money to give to the three children of the guy they loved, JD.

“Every single call I’ve had, everyone was like ‘I want to do something to help,’” said former Rocket quarterback Mitch Guadagni. “Late night, last night, me and Nate Childress were on the phone just seeing how each other were doing, and just came up with the idea of starting this GoFundMe, trying to help his children, his family. Just trying to help them any way we could.”

It's moments like these that show the bond that is built in a locker room. Everyone is rallying around each other to honor their friend.

“It’s attributed to the impact that JD had on people,” said Guadagni. “Everyone loved him. Everyone wanted to be around him. Everybody wanted to hang out and be around that positive personality. It’s been awesome seeing people come together and try to help his family because it’s really terrible times right now.”