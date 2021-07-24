Former Cleveland baseball players share what team's name change means to them

The Cleveland Guardians will usher in new memories and a new era to baseball in the Land.

TOLEDO, Ohio — By now, you've probably heard the big news sweeping through baseball.

The Cleveland Indians will soon go by the Cleveland Guardians. It's a change that's been talked about for years.

"I knew it was coming after the Washington Football Team changed their name and I guess we've got to move on and get used to the Guardians," said Wayne Kirby, former outfielder and current Padres first base coach.

It's a change former players knew would eventually happen, but it's still bittersweet.

"You're used to it, you're accustomed to [the name]. You're used to that being a part of it," said 6-time All-Star and former Indian, Kenny Lofton. "But my bottom line is - I've got to look at it as sometimes things need to be changed. A whole lot of things have been changing for the better during this day and age, right now."

Lofton and Kirby were part of the historic 1995 Indians team, which took them to the World Series versus the Atlanta Braves.

They say the name change doesn't take away from the accomplishments of their time on the team. It's given them some of the best memories.

"It'll always have a place in my heart. The name change doesn't bother me at all. During our era, it was the Cleveland Indians, now they've moved on to the new century with the Guardians. We'll get used to pronouncing it," said Kirby.

Kirby says Cleveland gave him a chance as a young player and the city embraced him. He'll always remember that.

There's one thing that will be missed though, the connection that former players have to current players when they wear the same name on their jerseys.

"It's sad because I won't be a part of the new memories going forward with the name Guardian on my chest. That's something that's going to be a little sad. But at least the name Cleveland is still there and that's going to live on forever," said Lofton.

Despite the name changing, team leaders say there will still be a connection from the past to the future by keeping similar marks, logos, and colors.