Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 NFL Draft

It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.
Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they were selected.
- Tuf Borland - Linebacker
- Drue Chrisman - Punter
- Jonathon Cooper - Defensive End
- Luke Farrell - Tight End
- Blake Haubeil - Kicker
- Justin Hilliard - Linebacker
- Shaun Wade - Cornerback
Selected
Justin Fields | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 11 | Chicago Bears
- 20-2 as an Ohio State starting quarterback
- Threw for 5,373 yards – 10th at Ohio State – just two years
- Also threw for 63 touchdowns – second at Ohio State – and completed 68.4 pct. of his passes (second at Ohio State) with just nine interceptions
- Rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns
- Two-time (2019 and 2020) Big Ten Conference Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year
- Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner (2020)
- Had an Ohio State school record 179.14 career passer efficiency rating, including a single season record rating of 181.43 in 2019 (third-best nationally)
- Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 after completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards while accounting for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing)
- Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season in 2019
- His 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2019 was the best in the country
- Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game after throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Wisconsin
---
Pete Werner | Linebacker | Round 2 | Pick 60 | New Orleans Saints
- A three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree and a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete
- First-team All-Big Ten Conference (Coaches) and Butkus Award semifinalist as a senior in 2019;
- Among the team leaders in tackles in each of his final three seasons
- Played in 47 games as a Buckeye and started 35 times at linebacker
- Led the Buckeyes with 54 tackles in 2020
- Second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 64
- Earned a starting assignment at linebacker as a sophomore in 2018 and started 13 games for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Buckeyes while playing in all 14 games
- Was fourth on the team with 58 total tackles in 2018 and added 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups
- Totaled 185 career tackles with 16.0 TFLs and 4.0 quarterback sacks
- Also recorded 11 PBUs, forced four fumbles and had two fumble recoveries
---
Josh Myers | Center | Round 2 | Pick 62 | Green Bay Packers
- Graduated with his degree in social work
- Second-team All-American in 2020 by the Sporting News
- Rimington Trophy finalist as the nation’s best center
- First-team all-Big Ten Conference as chosen by the coaches in 2020
- Started 21 of his final 22 games as a Buckeye
- Ohio State ranked eighth nationally in rushing in 2020 with 256.9 yards per game and ranked fifth in 2019 with 266.8 yards per game
- Had a breakout season in his first year as a starter in 2019, playing over 900 offensive snaps
- Helped lead the way for Ohio State’s first-ever 2,000-yard running back, J.K. Dobbins, and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields (51 total touchdowns)
- The Buckeyes finished in the top 10 nationally in total offense (529.9 yards/game), rushing offense (266.8 yards/game) and scoring offense (46.9 points/game) in 2019
---
Wyatt Davis | Guard | Round 3 | Pick 86 | Minnesota Vikings
- Two-time first-team All-American
- Unanimous first-team All-American in 2020
- Two-time all-Big Ten Conference
- 2020 Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year
- The first guard in Ohio State history to win the Rimington-Pace award
- Played in 50 games over his career and started 24 times
- Ohio State ranked eighth nationally in rushing in 2020 with 256.9 yards per game and ranked fifth in 2019 with 266.8 yards per game
- Blossomed as a third-year sophomore in 2019, starting all 14 games and was recognized as one of the best interior linemen in the country
- With Davis and the rest of the offensive line leading the way, Ohio State finished No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game)
- Ascended into a starting role over the final two games of the 2018 season and then started all 14 games in 2019
---
Trey Sermon | Running back | Round 3 | Pick 88 | San Francisco 49ers
- Rushed for 2,956 yards and scored 22 touchdowns combined at Ohio State and Oklahoma
- Rushed for 870 yards and four touchdowns and also caught 12 passes in his one, abbreviated (eight games) season with the Buckeyes
- Exploded in final two games as a Buckeye – he was injured on first play vs. Alabama – with a school single game record 331 rushing yards (Eddie George, 313) vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game and then 193 yards vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoffs, both Ohio State wins
- 524 yards in consecutive games broke Ezekiel Elliott’s two-game record (476)
- 48 career receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns
- Averaged 7.5 yards per carry for the season
- Big Ten championship game MVP in the Northwestern win
---
Baron Browning | Linebacker | Round 3 | Pick 105 | Denver Broncos
- Versatile and willing to play inside and outside linebacker as well as lining up at defensive end
- Third-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2020
- Played in 43 games with seven starts and did not red-shirt
- Totaled 110 career tackles
- Also had 18.0 TFLs and 7.0 quarterback sacks
- Three PBUs along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries
---
Tommy Togiai | Defensive Tackle | Round 4 | Pick 132 | Cleveland Browns