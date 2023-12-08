Buckeyes announce new voice of Ohio Stadium this fall

The new announcer will replace Bob Kennedy, who was the public announcer at Ohio Stadium for the past 20 seasons and passed away earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Buckeye fans will hear a new voice at Ohio Stadium this year.

The new voice of Oho Stadium will be Columbus resident Tom Snyder.

Snyder was chosen from a pool of over 100 applicants and was one of seven finalists who went through an audition.

Snyder is replacing Bob Kennedy, who was the public announcer at Ohio Stadium for the past 20 seasons and passed away earlier this year.

There is one thing that both Kennedy and Snyder have in common: they both are graduates of Otterbein University. This year will mark the 21st consecutive season that an Otterbein graduate will be an announcer at Ohio Stadium.

Synder graduated in 2005, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a focus in broadcast journalism. He went on to be a public announcer at Long Beach State, UCLA, the NFL Alumni Central Ohio Golf Outing in 2021 and Dodgetown Classic in 2010 and 2011 inside Dodger Stadium.

Snyder returned to Columbus in 2013 to serve as the director of digital communications at St. Francis DeSales High School.

