Toledo quarterbacks not worried about rotation

Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn have both seen time under center in the Rockets first two games.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets are still thinking about just how close they were to pulling off the huge upset at Notre Dame.

They had the Fighting Irish on the ropes into the final minute but just couldn't finish it off.

A lot has been talked about the Rockets playing two different quarterbacks for the second straight week.

Both Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn played vital roles in the offense but the question has always been how long that is sustainable.

Head coach Jason Candle doesn't seem worried about balancing both quarterbacks and to their credit, both quarterbacks don't seem phased by the situation at all either.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the defense," said Bradley. "They gotta prepare for me, they gotta prepare for him, his speed and his ability to throw also. I feel like we give a tough time to the defense."