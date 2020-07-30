Toledo football loses non-conference game against Central Connecticut State

The Northeast Conference announced they will postpone fall sports resulting in the cancellation of the game against the Rockets at the Glass Bowl.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo announced on Thursday that they will not be able to host Central Connecticut State for a non-conference football game at the Glass Bowl on September 26.

Central Connecticut is a member of the Northeast Conference, and they announced that they will postpone fall sports.

Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien said that they agreed to try and reschedule the game for another season.