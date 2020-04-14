The XFL was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The season suspended operations after just five games and just yesterday announced they’d file for bankruptcy. But during that five weeks of play, one Northwest Ohio native made a huge impact.

Whitmer grad and former Toledo Rocket Storm Norton made a huge impact in a short time playing for the LA Wildcats. He was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the best offensive lineman in the entire league. That short time he spent in the XFL helped him to sign a new deal in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I would say it helped me a lot,” said Norton of his time in the XFL. “Looking at where I’m at right now, but it’s also good just to get back in to actual season mode. Since I’ve been in the NFL, I haven’t played a full season, or even consecutively played full games. It was just good to get that number of reps that I did, and just putting good film out there, and just doing my best.”

This new opportunity means that Norton will get another shot at his dream of playing at the highest level.

“It means the world,” said Norton. “It’s my ultimate goal to get up there and to keep playing. To be in year four out of college and still being in the mix of everything, I’m pretty proud of myself. I think there’s still a lot left in the tank.”

The Chargers were in on Norton for a while and they were the team that pursued him the hardest.

“It’s an opportunity,” said Norton. “They showed interest right off the bat. A couple of guys on the team said they were showing interest and keeping their eye on me during the season. They reached out right after the season and said they wanted me. I talked to my agent and weight out the options and that was definitely the best fit. I see a pretty good opportunity to go there and make a splash.”

Norton is back home here in Northwest Ohio for now. This is the third different NFL roster he will be part of and he’s hoping the third time will be the opportunity that sticks and he will be able to have a long NFL career.

RELATED: Storm Norton to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED: Nigel Hayes ready to help the people of Toledo during the coronavirus pandemic