Steelers to wear helmet sticker in remembrance of Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins this season with a No. 3 sticker on the back of their helmets.

Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten posted a photo of the sticker Friday morning.

The former Ohio State quarterback was entering his second season with the team when he was struck by a dump truck on a Florida interstate highway in April.

Haskins had been in South Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates.

A toxicology report found Haskins was legally drunk at the time of his death.

Haskins, who was the starter for the Buckeyes in 2018, led Ohio State to a 13-1 record including a Big Ten Championship and a victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl in Urban Meyer’s final season as head coach.

With his 4,843 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, Haskins was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy where he finished third in the voting.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the 15th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but he was released in January 2021. He then signed with the Steelers a month after his release.

Ohio State held a moment of silence for Haskins at the Spring Game one week after his death. The team had multiple tributes including a moment of silence, a “DH” sticker on the players’ helmets and a halftime video package.