Football

'Shrek!': Watch Ohio State Marching Band's halftime show during Rutgers game

The Ohio State University Marching Band tells the story of an epic battle between good and evil in the kingdom of Duloc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a "Shrektastic" Saturday at 'Shoe.

The Ohio State University Marching Band performed six songs from the first two films in the "Shrek" franchise during halftime of the Rutgers game.

The loveable green ogre was represented on the gridiron during TBDBITL's first formation as the band played "All Star." Other formations during the performance included Donkey, Gingerbread Man, Puss in Boots and Fiona.

Saturday's performance marked the 5th consecutive halftime show for the Best Damn Band In The Land as the Buckeyes started the season with five straight home games.

Watch as the Ohio State Marching Band tells the story of an epic battle between good and evil in the kingdom of Duloc:

Music from the halftime show:

  • All Star
  • Bad Reputation 
  • Livin' La Vida Loca
  • I'm On My Way
  • Holding Out for a Hero
  • I'm a Believer

