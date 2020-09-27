Ohio State ranked No. 6 in AP poll

The Buckeyes also received four first-place votes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon are back in The Associated Press college football poll weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences have reversed course and decided to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.

None will play until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did.

A few stuck with only teams currently playing. At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26:

1. Clemson (55) 2-0

2. Alabama (3) 1-0

3. Florida 1-0

4. Georgia 1-0

5. Notre Dame 2-0

6. Ohio St. (4)

7. Auburn 1-0

8. Miami 3-0

9. Texas 2-0

10. Penn St.

11. UCF 2-0

12. North Carolina 1-0

13. Texas A&M 1-0

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati 2-0

16. Mississippi St.1-0

17. Oklahoma St. 2-0

18. Oklahoma 1-1

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU 0-1

21. Tennessee 1-0

22. BYU 2-0

23. Michigan

24. Pittsburgh 3-0

25. Memphis 1-0

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.