Arizona Cardinals select Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. with 6th overall pick

The Cincinnati native was a full-time starter for the last two seasons with the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night.

In 2021, he started in all 13 games at right guard where he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

This past season, Johnson moved to left tackle where he again started in every game. He was a consensus first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

For his efforts off the field, he was the recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award this past year for his work with the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation.