Justin Fields is Big Ten's offensive player of the year, Wyatt Davis named top lineman

Nine Buckeye offensive players were named to an All-Big Ten first, second or third team.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis were honored with awards from the Big Ten for their performance in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Fields was named the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.

Davis was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Fields completed a nation-best 78.1% of his passes for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

Davis helped block for the Buckeyes running game, which is averaging 251 yards per contest.

Fields and Davis are among nine Ohio State offensive players named to a first, second or third Big Ten team by the media and coaches.

The all-conference offensive players and other awards announced Tuesday are listed below as well as the awards that will be announced later this week.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

All-Big Ten Defensive Selections

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year

Thompson-Randel El Freshman of the Year

Thursday, Dec. 17