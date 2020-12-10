Ohio State's games against Nebraska, Michigan to kick off at noon

The Big Ten Conference announced game times for the first weekend on Monday plus some additional times for select games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will open the 2020 season with a noon kickoff against Nebraska on Oct. 24.

The Big Ten Conference announced game times for the first weekend on Monday plus some additional times for select games.

That includes Ohio State's game against Michigan on Dec. 12. It will have the traditional noon kickoff.

Ohio State’s 2020 Football Schedule