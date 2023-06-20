Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit hospitalized

While it is not known why he was admitted, school leaders say his condition was described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced that tight end Zak Herbstreit was hospitalized on Tuesday.

The university told 10TV that Herbstreit was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Kirk Herbstreit, Zak's father, tweeted a message on behalf of his son. The message said Zak had a "setback these past couple of weeks" and test results from Friday forced him to be hospitalized. He concluded the message by saying he is feeling good and hopes to be out of the hospital soon.

"I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days," Kirk tweeted on behalf of Zak.

He is awake and on his phone from time to time. If you’d like to send him a note he’s at @ZHerbstreit



Zak is one-third of the first three-generation family of players in the school’s history.

He’s the son of Kirk Herbstreit, a leading college football announcer and analyst for ESPN. Kirk and Jim Herbstreit, Zak’s grandfather, were each captain of the Ohio State football team and Zak’s mother was an Ohio State cheerleader.

When playing Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee, Herbstreit had four career touchdown receptions. He was named first-team all-region as a senior.