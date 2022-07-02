Ohio State unveils design for new turf at Ohio Stadium

The new turf will be installed this summer ahead of the 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has revealed the new turf that will be installed at Ohio Stadium later this summer.

Back in October, the department asked fans to submit their designs for the new surface. The university said they received more than 1,300 designs.

The elements most favored by fans included the Block O at midfield (59%), incorporating Buckeye leaves (48%) and scarlet end zones (46% as compared to 21% in favor of gray end zones).

Those three elements, plus others, are included in the new design that was ultimately determined by an internal department panel.

Details of the design include:

The Block O at midfield has been emphasized with the outer stroke color adjusted to gray

Buckeye leaf decals replace the two X’s at the respective 35 yard line kickoff locations

Official OHIO STATE and BUCKEYES athletics word marks, consistent with those on other venue playing surfaces and on team uniforms and apparel, are in the two scarlet end zones

The outer boundaries of play have been color adjusted to gray to complement the scarlet end zones

Yard line numbering matches the block type font on the players’ uniforms

The iconic black/white/scarlet striping pattern, found most prominently on Buckeye helmets, will have a home in each end zone along the end lines, matching the width of the goal posts

The new turf is scheduled to be installed between June and July. Fans will get the first chance to see the new design in person on Sept. 3 when Ohio State opens the 2022 season hosting Notre Dame.

The same field and design will also replace the indoor surface at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with work set for April, May and June.

2022 Ohio State Schedule