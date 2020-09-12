Ohio State to play for Big Ten title against Northwestern

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council voted to get rid of the minimum 6-game requirement for teams to play in the conference title game.

In a statement, the Big Ten said, "The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan."

The decision was made along with athletic directors and senior women administrators.

The Big Ten title game is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.