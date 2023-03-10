WATCH: Ryan Day discusses upcoming matchup against Maryland in weekly press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is speaking with the media Tuesday to discuss the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.
The Buckeyes (4-0) were off last week after a hard-fought victory against Notre Dame in South Bend. The Terrapins (5-0) come into Ohio Stadium after defeating Indiana last week 44-17.
Ohio State vs. Maryland kicks off at noon on Saturday.
Ohio State's 2023 schedule:
- Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3
- Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7
- Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky | W 63-10
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame | W 17-14
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
- *Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- *Oct. 21 – Penn State
- *Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- *Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)
- *Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)
- Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)
