Football

Ohio State releases Big Ten home and away opponents through 2028

The 2024 season will feature eight home games and the 120th all-time matchup between Ohio State and Michigan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes released its home and away Big Ten opponents through 2028.

In 2025, the Buckeyes will host Texas for the first time since 2005 and UCLA will make its first visit since 1999.

2024 Ohio State schedule

  • Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
  • Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
  • Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten Home Games

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

Big Ten Away Games

  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon
  • Penn State

2025 Ohio State schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Texas
  • Sept. 13 – Ohio
  • Oct. 18 – UConn

Big Ten Home Games

  • Minnesota
  • Penn State
  • Rutgers
  • UCLA

Big Ten Away Games

  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Purdue
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

2026 Ohio State schedule

  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State

Big Ten Home Games

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Nebraska
  • USC

2027 Ohio State schedule

  • Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
  • Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
  • Sept. 18 – Alabama

Big Ten Home Games

  • Michigan State
  • Purdue
  • Nebraska
  • USC

Big Ten Away Games

  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon
  • Rutgers

2028 Ohio State schedule

  • Sept. 2 – Buffalo
  • Sept. 9 – at Alabama
  • Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Big Ten Home Games

  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Rutgers
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Big Ten Away Games

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Penn State
  • UCLA

