Ohio State RB Trey Sermon declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Sermon announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday and thanked his family, coaches, teammates and fans.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sermon announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday and thanked his family, coaches, teammates and fans.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level," Sermon wrote.

He ended his post saying, "I know the best is yet to come for me!"

Sermon's last play as a Buckeye came on the first drive of the National Championship Game against Alabama.

He was injured and taken to the hospital after the Buckeyes' first offensive series, during which he carried the ball once for 2 yards.

He really came through for Ohio State with 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten championship and another 193 yards in the semifinal win over Clemson.