Ohio State QB Justin Fields drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is off the board as the Chicago Bears selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take Fields.

Fields came to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

In two seasons with Ohio State, Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner.