WATCH: Ryan Day and Jim Knowles press conference | Ohio State-Indiana week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is back at Ohio Stadium this weekend as they host Indiana in a noon kickoff.
Head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.
---
OHIO STATE VS. INDIANA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics
Quick hitters
- Ohio State is on a 10-game winning streak dating to the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah and is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten East Division.
- Ohio State has won 26 consecutive games over Indiana, but Indiana has made things interesting of late with three one-score games in the last 10 years.
- The game represents the 95th all-time in the series that began in 1901. Ohio State holds a 76-12-5 advantage in wins.
- Indiana’s last wins over Ohio State were back-to-back in 1987 (31-10) and 1988 (41-7). The teams played to a 27-all tie in 1990. Bill Mallory was IU head coach for each of those seasons.
- Sixth-year Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson was Indiana’s head coach for six years (2011-16). He led his final two Hoosier teams to bowl games.
- Ohio State has not allowed Indiana a rushing touchdown or 100 yards rushing in a game in six years, or since the 2015 game in Bloomington.
The series
- Ohio State leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 76-12-5. The Buckeyes have won 26 consecutive games between the two teams.
- The Buckeyes’ 26-game winning streak in the nation’s longest over a single opponent.
- The second-longest active streak: Texas A&M has won 24 consecutive games over TCU.
- Recent one-score games between Ohio State and Indiana: 42-35 in 2020; 34-27 in 2015; 52-49 in 2012.
- Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a then-school record 243 yards in the second half of the 2015 game.
- Two of the five times Ohio State has had three running backs rush for 100 yards in a game came against Indiana, including most recently: 2011 (Dan “Boom” Herron, 141; Carlos Hyde, 105; Braxton Miller, 105).