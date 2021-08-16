Ohio State preseason No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

The Buckeyes open the 2021 season at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 4 in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll released Monday.

Alabama came in at No. 1 followed by Oklahoma and Clemson. For a full breakdown of the Top 25, click here.

The Buckeyes have appeared in the AP preseason poll for 33 consecutive years, which is the longest active streak of any program in the country.

The streak, which began in 1989, includes 12 appearances in the top five of the poll.

Since the AP preseason poll was introduced in 1950, Ohio State has appeared 68 of 72 times – the most of any program in the country. The only years it was not included was 1966, 1967, 1979 and 1988.

Last week, the Buckeyes were also ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Ohio State is coming off a 7-1 season where they won their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship.

The Buckeyes defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal before falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game.