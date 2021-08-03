Ohio State players will soon be able to profit off of jersey sales, other merchandise

A new licensing program at Ohio State will allow fans a chance to buy jerseys featuring the names and numbers of their favorite Buckeyes.

The Department of Athletics announced a new licensing program on Tuesday that will allow student-athletes from all of the university's 36 varsity sports to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

According to the university, Student-athletes who voluntarily opt-in to the group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group will be able to "use their NIL alongside and in conjunction with Ohio State’s trademarks and logos that have been licensed to Ohio State trademark licensees if TBG enters into agreements with OSU trademark licensees to do so."

The first group program will begin by offering jerseys and then grow to include merchandise such as video games, appeal, trading cards and bobbleheads.

“This is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes,” Carey Hoyt, Senior Associate Athletics Director, said. “We are passionate about educating and providing opportunities for student-athletes to take advantage of their Name, Image and Likeness, and co-branding them with Ohio State’s official trademarks and logos is going to be an exciting new way for them to monetize on their NIL.”