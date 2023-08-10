Kickoff time announced for Ohio State-Penn State game at Ohio Stadium

The game, which will air on Fox, is Ohio State's "Scarlet the 'Shoe" theme, where Buckeye fans in attendance are asked to wear scarlet.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten showdown against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions in Ohio Stadium later this month will kick off at noon.

The game, which will air on Fox, is Ohio State's "Scarlet the 'Shoe" theme, where Buckeye fans in attendance are asked to wear scarlet. Ohio State players will play in all scarlet uniforms with the traditional gray helmet.

The Buckeyes' 2021 Scarlet the 'Shoe game was also against the Nittany Lions.

The game will most likely have Big Ten title implications as both teams are currently undefeated.

Penn State will face the University of Massachusetts this weekend at home, and Ohio State will be on the road to take on Purdue.

This past weekend, Buckeyes mounted a rally to defeat Maryland 37-17 after a sluggish start and continued issues with the run game. McCord hit some critical passes, and the Buckeyes' defense held Maryland to 106 rushing yards and managed to contain Tagovailoa.

Ohio State's 2023 schedule: