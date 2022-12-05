Ohio State offensive coordinator takes head coaching job at Tulsa

Wilson arrived in Columbus in 2017, leading the Buckeyes to four Big Ten championship victories, three bowl championships and a National Championship appearance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach has been named Tulsa's next head coach.

Kevin Wilson arrived in Columbus in 2017, leading the Buckeyes to four Big Ten championship victories, three bowl championships and a National Championship appearance.

Prior to his arrival to Ohio State, Wilson spent eight years in Oklahoma from 2002 to 2010 before becoming the head coach of Indiana from 2011 to 2016.

Wilson has coach in four national championship games and has been a part of 13 seasons with 10 or more wins.