Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

Last week, the Buckeyes were tied in the rankings with Tennessee at No. 2. This week, Tennessee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georgia 27-13.

Ohio State is coming off a win over Northwestern in not-so-great weather conditions.

Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.

Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind not to mention Northwestern’s physical play creating havoc.

Ohio State is also No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings released last week.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State (14), and Illinois (21).

Ohio State will take on Indiana this Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes’ first home game in two weeks.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 6, 2022)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio St.

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. Southern Cal

9. UCLA

10. Alabama

11. Mississippi

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Penn St.

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. NC State

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas St.

24. Washington